Historic St. Mary’s City to Host Wedding Expo Sunday, February 25, 2024

Historic St. Mary’s City is excited to announce they will be hosting the annual Wedding Expo on Sunday, February 25, 2024.

The Expo will feature an amazing selection of wedding professionals ready to help prospective brides or grooms find the perfect outfit, reception venue, invitations, photographer, music, menu, honeymoon destination, and much more!

Whether planning a formal black-tie affair or a casual ceremony, carefully selected experts are ready to offer their services to help create timeless and treasured memories.

Those interested in attending are invited to register online www.hsmcdigshistory.org/events/2024-hsmc-wedding-expo/. They may also contact Porzia Purves by emailing [email protected] or call 301-994-4400.

The Wedding Expo is free for attendees who pre-register by February 21, 2024 or will be $5 per person at the door. The event will be located at the State House on Historic St. Mary’s City grounds, 47418 Old State House Road, St. Mary’s City, Maryland.