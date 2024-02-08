68-Year-Old Indiana Man Killed in PG County After Being Struck by Vehicle

Update February 8, 2024: The deceased pedestrian has been identified as 68-year-old Jeff Jordan of Gary, Indiana.

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal pedestrian collision. The identity of the deceased pedestrian, an adult male, will be released once his family is located and notified.



On February 6, 2024, at approximately 7:30 pm, officers responded to the area of Landover Road and 55th Avenue.

Once on scene, they located the pedestrian in the roadway suffering from trauma. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed the involved driver struck the pedestrian in the southbound lanes of Landover Road. The driver remained on the scene. He was not injured.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device) or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 24-0007758.