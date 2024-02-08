UPDATE: St. Mary’s County Emergency Services Vehicle Involved in a Serious Motor Vehicle Accident in Hollywood

UPDATE: On Thursday, February 8, 2024, at approximately 1:15 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Hollywood Road and McIntosh Road in Hollywood, for a serious motor vehicle collision with a vehicle on fire.

A Maryland State Trooper came across the crash and reportedly removed at least one occupant from the burning vehicle, sustaining minor injuries to himself in the process. The State Trooper later signed care refusal forms on the scene and was not transported.

Medical personnel requested two Maryland State Police Helicopters to respond for two patients with serious injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 and Trooper 7 landed at the MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.

Both patients were flown to an area trauma center with serious injuries. A 24-year-old female was also evaluated for smoke inhalation but was not transported.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack are investigating the collision.

Preliminary investigation determined the operator of the St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services vehicle suffered a medical emergency, causing the vehicle to travel off the roadway and striking a large tree.

Expect delays in the area. Updates will be provided when they become available.

