Three Injured After Motor Vehicle Collision with Entrapment in Hollywood

On Thursday, February 8, 2024, at approximately 12:30 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the intersection of Three Notch Road and Airport View Drive in Hollywood, for a serious motor vehicle collision with one possibly trapped.

Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department Rescue Squad 7, Engine 73, and Chief 7B responded with 10 Volunteers and arrived on the scene to find a two vehicle collision with one trapped.

Firefighters extricated one patient within 15 minutes.

A total of 3 patients were transported by EMS to an area hospital.

All photos are courtesy of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department.

