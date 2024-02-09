Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland Presents $275,000 Check to County Commissioners for The Barns at New Market Capacity Enhancement Project

On January 23, 2024, The Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland was pleased to present a check for $275,000 to St. Mary’s County Board of Commissioners for The Barns at New Market Capacity Enhancement Project.

The Barns at New Market Capacity Enhancement is one of seven St Mary’s County projects that were approved for funding under the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland’s Rural Maryland Economic Development Fund application.

A total of $550,000 was awarded to St. Mary’s County facilitated with the strong support of the Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission (SMADC).

The first payment of $275,000 to begin the project was given to St. Mary’s County in July 2023. Funds will be used to install BAT (best available technology) system to accommodate the production of high fat food processing and the expansion of the existing parking lot at the Barns at New Market farmers market complex which features a 5,100 sq. ft. seasonal market building and 14 indoor vendor stalls for farmers and agricultural producers in St. Mary’s, Charles and Calvert counties.

“We are delighted to fund this project which is made possible in part through Governor Hogan’s $50 Million Rural Maryland Economic Development Fund,” commented John Hartline, Executive Director, Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland (TCCSMD). “Each Tri-County Council was awarded up to $10 million dollars to help boost economic development activity in Maryland’s rural regions.”

Completion of the Enhancement Project is anticipated by mid-April 2024, when the market is scheduled to re-open for the spring/summer farmers market season.

