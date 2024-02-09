Donate Pieces of Local History During “Community Day” at St. Clement’s Island Museum & Piney Point Lighthouse Museum

Have you ever wanted to contribute to a museum exhibit? The St. Clement’s Island Museum in Colton’s Point and the Piney Point Lighthouse Museum in Piney Point will host “Community Day” on Friday, February 9, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This event allows the public to get involved with the planning of new exhibits by sharing historic documents, photos, and other significant objects related to St. Clement’s Island and the Colton’s Point area from the 20th century and earlier, as well as objects related to Piney Point and maritime history of the Potomac and Chesapeake.



The museum is seeking information and items about local boat builders; information about the Golden Hotel, the Shirley K Hotel, the Hotel on St. Clement’s Island, Tolson Hotel and Swann’s Hotel in Piney Point, and the Blackistone Island Canning Company or other oyster companies; photos of the island and the Blackistone Lighthouse or Piney Point Lighthouse; information about living on St. Clement’s Island and/or living in Colton’s Point or Piney Point; any photos of steamboats at Colton’s Point landing; U.S. Coast Guard or U.S. Navy history related to Piney Point; “retro” holiday and Christmas décor and decorations (both indoor and outdoor) from the 1930s through 1970s (specifically glass ornaments and related items); and more.

Museum staff will be available to scan photos and documents, or photograph objects and people, with the permission of the owner, for potential new exhibits or collections. If you do not have any items that could be applicable but still wish to support the museums, the public is welcome to make monetary donations towards exhibits or other museum programs either in person or online at: friendsmuseumstore.square.site.

For more information, visit Facebook.com/SCIMuseum and click on “events”. Community members may also contact Christina Barbour, St. Clement’s Island Museum Manager at (301) 769-2222 or Ken Burke, Piney Point Lighthouse Museum Manager at (301) 994-1471.