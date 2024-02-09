Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Warns Community of Phone Spoofing Scams

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office wants community members to be aware of a phone scam that is currently active throughout Calvert County.

Deputies have received reports from community members who stated that callers contact them claiming to be members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.

The law enforcement impersonator often:

refers to the community member by name

tells the community member the call is being recorded

tells the community member they have a civil matter that needs to be cleared up, missed a court appearance, or jury duty

The caller states they need to send money or a warrant will be issued for their arrest or they may turn themselves in to jail.

Sometimes scams such as these will include spoofing a legitimate police agency phone number and using a real name of a law enforcement officer in an attempt to gain the trust of the victim.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office reminds you to be aware that:

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office or any other legitimate law enforcement agency does not call community members seeking payment for outstanding traffic citations or unpaid federal or state taxes.

Individuals claiming to collect debts may try to instill fear in potential victims to persuade them to forward money. No government agency of any kind takes gift cards as payment.

Tips to help avoid becoming a victim to this scam include:

Never give personal or financial information to an unsolicited caller or email.

Be suspicious of callers who demand immediate payment for any reason.

If you receive a similar call, disconnect without providing any information and contact your local law enforcement agency immediately. #ShareAlert #BewareofScams