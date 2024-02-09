Calvert County to Host a Day of Support and Services at Community Resource Fair

Calvert County will host a Community Resource Fair for community members who need supportive services to connect with multiple services and resources in one day, at one place.

The event will be held Friday, March 1, 2024, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the College of Southern Maryland Prince Frederick Campus, located at 115 J. W. Williams Road in Prince Frederick.

More than 50 local agencies, service organizations and local businesses will be attending, providing free demonstrations, giveaways, advice and resources related to housing, utilities, jobs, family needs, diapers, transportation, food, medical/personal care, legal and vital records.

A meal will be provided by Brooks United Methodist Church, Mt. Olive Church and Solomons Mission. Grab ‘n ‘go pantry options have been donated by participating organizations. LifeStyles of Maryland will provide free shuttle services throughout the county.

The Community Resources Fair is sponsored by the Calvert County Homeless Service Board, the Nonprofit Institute at the College of Southern Maryland, the Southern Maryland Local Homeless Coalition and the Calvert County Department of Community Resources.

For more information, including transportation options, visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/CommunityResourceFair.