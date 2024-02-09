Calvert County Drug Enforcement Unit Recovers Drugs, Guns and Make One Arrest

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Criminal Investigations Bureau (CIB) Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) has arrested a Prince Frederick man upon execution of a search warrant resulting in several CDS and Firearm charges.

In January 2024, detectives began an investigation involving the distribution of Controlled Dangerous Substances in the 100 block of Alton Court in Prince Frederick. Throughout the course of the investigation, Andre Taijon Grice, 27 of Prince Frederick, was observed conducting multiple hand-to-hand drug transactions. Search and seizure warrants were obtained for Grice’s residence, vehicle, and person.

On February 7, 2024, the CCSO DEU, along with members of the CCSO Special Operations Team (SOT), observed Grice operating a vehicle in the area of Armory Road and Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.

Grice was taken into custody without incident. Grice was then advised of the pending search and seizure warrant for his residence and informed detectives the only person in the apartment was a four-year-old child left unattended.

Team members continued with the search warrant inside the residence and located a juvenile alone in a bedroom. Child Protective Services (CPS) was contacted and responded to the home.

A search of the residence was conducted, and the following evidence was recovered:

Approximately 14.7 grams of suspected cocaine

6 suspected fentanyl pills

Approximately 50.3 grams of suspected cannabis

Approximately 51 grams of suspected promethazine

Approximately 673.9 grams of suspected psilocybin

$4,332.00 in U.S. currency

A Trailsman 68 .22caliber revolver

A Glock 43 9mm handgun

A Taurus 9mm handgun

An AMI Jager AR-15 .22 caliber rifle

Numerous 9mm magazines

Numerous rounds of .22 caliber and 9mm ammunition

One Apple iPhone

A computer check revealed Grice is prohibited from possessing firearms/ammunition due to a previous firearm offense. Grice was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with multiple CDS and Firearms charges in addition to Child Neglect. The investigation is ongoing.

