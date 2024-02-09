No Injuries Reported After Vehicle Goes Airborne in Lexington Park

On Friday, January 9, 2024, at approximately 2:18 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Critter Lane and Hall Lane for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway with the elderly female operator in the vehicle, but not trapped.

Emergency medical personnel evaluated the woman for injuries, she later signed care refusal forms and was not transported.

Witnesses who were following behind the vehicle reported the operator, for unknown reasons, left the Southbound lane of Three Notch Road and entered, then struck a large culvert which sent the vehicle airborne. The vehicle landed in a second culvert alongside the Southbound lanes, struck a mailbox and came to a stop approximately 400 feet away.

No injuries were reported and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and handled the crash investigation.

