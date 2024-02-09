UPDATE: Police Make Two Arrests in Shooting Death of Toddler and Wounding of Mother

UPDATE 2/9/2024: The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of a toddler in Langley Park.

The suspects are 33-year-old Israel Fuentes, Jr., of Lewisdale and 28-year-old Johnny Alejandro Turcios of Lewisdale.

They are charged in connection with the murder of two-year-old Jeremy Poou-Caceres of the Chillum area. The victim’s mother was also shot. Her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

On February 8, 2024, at approximately 5:35 pm, a detective working in the area of the 1400 block of Kanawha Street heard gunfire and immediately attempted to locate a crime scene. The detective discovered both victims outside in an apartment complex.

Using his department-issued trauma kit, he performed life-saving measures on the toddler until an ambulance arrived. The child was pronounced deceased a short time later at a hospital.

Through various investigative techniques, to include assistance from members of the community, detectives identified the two suspects. They are both now in custody.

The preliminary investigation revealed Fuentes and Turcios were firing weapons toward a second group of individuals.

Those groups shot at each other Thursday evening near where the mother and child were walking. It appears the two victims were unintended targets and struck by stray bullets.

“The dedicated detectives who are assigned to this case haven’t been home since the murder. They have worked with fierce determination to identify those responsible for taking the life of this innocent child. We hope these two arrests provide some comfort to Jeremy’s grieving family. This investigation is far from over. We will not stop until everyone involved in this murder is in custody,” said Assistant Chief Vernon Hale.

Fuentes and Turcios will be charged with first degree murder and related charges. They are currently in the agency’s custody and will be transported to the Department of Corrections. This remains an active investigation. Detectives are working to identify and arrest additional suspects.

Anyone with information on this case who would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective may call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 24-0008189.



The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating the fatal shooting of a two-year-old child. He is identified as Jeremy Poou-Caceres of the Chillum area. The victim’s mother was also shot. Her injuries are not considered life-threatening. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

On February 8, 2024, at approximately 5:35 pm, a detective working in the area of the 1400 block of Kanawha Street heard gunfire and immediately attempted to locate a crime scene.

The detective discovered both victims outside in an apartment complex.



Using his department-issued trauma kit, he performed life-saving measures on the toddler until an ambulance arrived. The child was pronounced deceased a short time later at a hospital.

Investigators are working to identify the suspect(s) and determine a motive.

Anyone with information on this case who would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective may call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 24-0008189.

