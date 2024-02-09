Police Recover Knife from Stethem Educational Center Student Who Wanted to Stab Another Student

On Thursday, February 8, 2024, at 2:30 p.m., a school bus driver overheard a student from Robert D. Stethem Educational Center say they were going to injure a student who attends McDonough High School.

The student was removed from the bus at which time a knife fell out of their clothing.

Further, it was learned the student wanted to stab the other student due to an ongoing issue. The student’s parents were contacted, and the students are known to each other.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Virts at 301-609-3282 ext. 0504.