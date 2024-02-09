Charles County Public Schools Police Press Releases February 8th and 9th, 2024

St. Charles High School Assault: On February 2, 2024, at 9 a.m., three students at St. Charles High School assaulted another student during a class change. Administrators separated the students. The student who was assaulted was treated for injuries by the school nurse. The students who initiated the assault will be charged. The students will also face disciplinary consequences from the Charles County Public Schools. Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Plunkett at 301-609-3282 ext. 0469.

Westlake High School Cannabis Recovered: On February 2 a student at Westlake High School was found to have cannabis, a tobacco filler, and a small scale. The student was charged on a civil citation with possession of cannabis. The student also faces disciplinary consequences from the Charles County Public Schools. Parents are urged to talk with their students about the dangers of inhaling or consuming products that could potentially contain harmful, unknown elements. Anyone with information is asked to call PFC Joffe at 301-609-3282 ext. 0608.

Robert D. Stethem Educational Center Cannabis Recovered: On February 8, a student was found to be in possession of suspected cannabis. The student was charged on a civil citation for possession of cannabis and faces disciplinary consequences from the Charles County Public Schools. Parents are urged to talk with their students about the dangers of inhaling and consuming substances that could contain dangerous components. Anyone with information is asked to call PFC Ondrish at 301-609-3282 ext. 0636.

Davis Middle School Assault: On February 8 at 8:50 a.m., six students at Davis Middle School were involved in an altercation. The students were separated, and the school resource officer initiated an investigation. There were no reported injuries. The students will face charges and school disciplinary consequences. Anyone with information is asked to contact PFC Miedzinski at 301-609-3282 ext. 0658.