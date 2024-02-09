Sewer Overflow Reported on St. George’s Island Due to High Tides

A sanitary sewer overflow has taken place in the area of 16384 Ballpoint Rd Piney resulting in wastewater entering the area ditches and waterways.

Wastewater entered St. George Creek and Potomac River due to high tides inundating St. George Island.

Signs have been posted in the affected area and human contact with standing water in the area of the above addresses should be avoided for ten (10) days. There is no threat or contamination of the local drinking water supply.

For more information, contact the St. Mary’s County Health Department at 301.475.4321 or St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission at 301 373.5305.