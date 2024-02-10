Prince Frederick Volunteer Rescue Squad Regrets to Announce Passing of William “Bill” Agambar

The Prince Frederick Volunteer Rescue Squad regrets to announce the passing of Past Chief Engineer and Past Board of Directors Member, William “Bill” Agambar on January 22, 2024.

Please keep Bill’s wife (Lifetime PFVRS member, Brenda Agambar), as well as his 2 sons (Doug and Joe) and his daughter (Lifetime PFVRS member, Penny Ferrier) and their families in your prayers during this difficult time.

William (Bill ) Lester Agambar, Jr., 62, of Calvert County, MD passed away in white Plains, MD on January 22, 2024. Bill was born in Frederick, MD on September 21, 1961 and had lived for many years in Calvert County with his wife Brenda Agambar.

Bill was honorably discharged from the United States Air Force. He then obtained his Master’s of Engineering degree in printing. He loved playing pool with family and friends. He also loved anything to do with boats, fishing and family.

Bill is survived by his wife, Brenda; his sons, Douglas and Joseph; daughter, Penny and grandchildren, Keith, Aiden, Bentley, Jaylen, and Mason; siblings, Mark and Billie Jo Agambar, Susan and Rick Richard, Sharon Langley, Sandy Baki and his life-long friend (brother) Guy Mandley and his wife Denise.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of William Lester Agambar, Jr., please visit our floral store.