North Beach Volunteer Fire Department Regrets to Announce Passing of Firefighter/EMT Robert Weaver

Our hearts are heavy as we extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and fellow volunteers of North Beach Volunteer Fire Department Firefighter/EMT Robert Weaver.

Throughout his tenure, Firefighter/EMT Weaver his commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of others, often at great personal risk, stands as a testament to his character and noble profession.

His dedication and unwavering service to the citizens of Calvert County leave an indelible mark on our community.

During this challenging time, we stand united, honoring Firefighter/EMT Weaver’s legacy and the profound impact he made on countless lives. As those who cared for him gather to celebrate his life on Saturday, February 10th, let us reflect on his remarkable contributions and the enduring legacy he leaves behind. May the memories shared and the bonds forged bring solace and strength to all who knew and loved him.

Rest in peace Robert, your dedication and service to our community will never be forgotten.