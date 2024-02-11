Virginia Beach Man Sentenced to 78 Months in Prison for Abusive Sexual Contact with a Minor at Patuxent River Naval Air Station

U.S. District Judge Deborah L. Boardman sentenced Delvon Lashawn Redd, age 30, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, yesterday to 78 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for abusive sexual contact with a minor. Judge Boardman also ordered that, upon his release from prison, Redd must continue to register as a sex offender in the places where he resides, where he is an employee, and where he is a student, under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (“SORNA”).

The sentence was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron and Special Agent in Charge Brian T. Platt of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, Washington, D.C. Field Office.

According to his guilty plea, from April 17 to May 28, 2022, Redd, a U.S. Navy service member was staying at the Navy Lodge Hotel located at the U.S. Naval Air Station Patuxent River Base in Patuxent River, Maryland.

On approximately May 6, 2022, Redd began communicating on a social media platform with an 11-year-old minor female who claimed she was 18 years old. Redd asked the victim to send him pictures of herself and the victim sent a short video of herself. In their online conversations that day, Redd commented on how young the victim looked. Despite that, later that evening Redd drove to the victim’s house in Lexington Park, Maryland, picked the victim up near her home and drove her back to the Navy Lodge, where security footage shows Redd and victim entering his room at approximately 9:44 p.m. Once inside the room, Redd had sexual intercourse with the victim. The following morning, Redd drove the victim back to her house.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorney’s Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc. For more information about Internet safety education, please visit www.justice.gov/psc and click on the “Resources” tab on the left of the page.

United States Attorney Erek L. Barron commended the NCIS for its work in the investigation. Mr. Barron thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Christoper Sarma, who prosecuted the case.