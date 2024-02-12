MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center Receives 2024 Healthgrades Specialty Excellence Award in Coronary Intervention

MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center was the recipient of the 2024 Healthgrades Coronary Intervention Excellence Award™ which recognizes hospitals that deliver superior patient outcomes in coronary intervention procedures including angioplasty with stent.

This is the third year MedStar Southern Maryland has been awarded the prestigious designation (2024, 2023, and 2022) and was the only hospital in Maryland to achieve this recognition in 2024.



The award recognized the hospital’s comprehensive services and excellent outcomes in interventional cardiology, including minimally invasive techniques such as angioplasty, coronary angiography, coronary artery stent placement, and transradial catheterization.

MedStar Southern Maryland’s interventional cardiology team has been on the leading edge of innovation for many years, most recently introducing the Coroventis CoroFlow Cardiovascular System, a new software technology that measures the blood flow through the microvessels of the heart most often affected by a lesser-known condition called Coronary Microvascular Dysfunction (CMD).

The software provides interventional cardiologists with specialized calculations that allow them to make a definitive CMD diagnosis.

“This achievement reflects MedStar Southern Maryland’s outstanding clinical outcomes for interventional cardiology, recognizing us as one of the nation’s leading hospitals for coronary intervention,” said Brian Case, MD, chief of interventional cardiology and director of the cardiac catheterization lab at MedStar Southern Maryland. “This award is a result of the dedicated team’s focus on patient safety and quality and delivering innovative interventions that improve the lives of our patients.”

Healthgrades Specialty Excellence Awards recognize hospitals across the country in 17 specialty care areas. MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital’s interventional cardiology program was named to the Healthgrades Americas Top 100 Hospitals for Coronary Intervention in 2023 and has received the Coronary Intervention Excellence Award™ each year since 2022, demonstrating the hospital’s expertise and commitment to quality patient outcomes and a superior experience.