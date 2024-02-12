No Injuries Reported After Impaired Driver Strikes Tree in Lexington Park

On Sunday, February 11, 2024, at approximately 1:42 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and St James Church Road in Lexington Park, for two automated 911 calls reporting a motor vehicle collision in this area involving a 2023 Toyota GR86.

First Responders arrived in the area and located a single vehicle off the roadway, into a tree with both occupants out of the vehicle.

The male operator and female passenger were evaluated by medical personnel on the scene. Both denied injuries and were not transported.

Police administered field sobriety testing to the male operator who was then placed in custody a short time later.

The operator, later identified as Dillon Chase Jackson Gross, age 22 of Prince George’s County, was issued the following traffic citations. He was released on his own recognizance within 16 hours of the crash.

FAILURE TO CONTROL VEH. SPEED ON HWY. TO AVOID COLLISION

(DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEHICLE WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL

(DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEH. WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL

(DRIVING, ATT.TO DRIVE) VEH. WHILE SO FAR IMPAIRED BY (DRUG(S),DRUG(S)& ALCO.)) CANNOT DRIVE SAFELY