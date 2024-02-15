25-Year-Old Woman Charged With Arson at Her Grandparents House in Charlotte Hall

On Monday, February 12, 2024, at approximately 5:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 13000 block of Charles Street in Charlotte Hall, for the reported house on fire with one trapped following a domestic situation.

Crews from Charles and St. Mary’s County responded with units arriving in under 3 minutes from dispatch to find smoke showing from a 1-story residence.

Firefighters entered the residence to find a mattress on fire and extinguished the fire in under 10 minutes.

Police made contact with Monique Antonette Proctor, 25 of Charlotte Hall in the driveway of the residence near a fire rescue vehicle, and Proctor advised she lived in the residence on Charles Street with other family members.

Proctor told police her boyfriend punched her in the eye and then she lit the residence on fire using a lighter.

An initial investigation revealed Proctor was in a spare bedroom in the basement of the residence when she lit a mattress on fire which caused it to become engulfed in flames. The flames became large enough to burn the ceiling in the bedroom before it was extinguished by fire fighters.

Proctors’ boyfriend was not at the residence during the time she advised the assault occurred, along with no evidence of any assault taking place. The only people inside the residence during the time of the fire were Proctors grandparents. Both grandparents told police that Monique Proctor does not live at their residence.

Proctor was placed under arrest and transported to the Charles County Detention Center, in La Plata where she was charged with first degree arson.

While at the Detention center, a search of Proctor revealed a cigarette lighter in her hoodie pocket.