Welcome House Destroyed After Fire, No Injuries Reported and State Fire Marshal Investigating

On Monday, February 12, 2024, at approximately 9:04 a.m., firefighters responded to the the 8500 block of Dominion Place in Welcome, for the house on fire.

Multiple 911 callers reported the house was on fire with all occupants escaping without injury.

Over 40 firefighters from Charles and Prince George’s County responded with first arriving units reporting a 2-story residence fully engulfed in flames.

No injuries were reported and all occupants were accounted for.

Incident command advised it would be a defensive operation only and just 15 minutes after crews arrived on the scene, the house partially collapsed.

Firefighters operated on the scene for over 3 hours.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal responded and is investigating the cause of the fire.

All photos courtesy of the Charles County Volunteer Firemen’s Association.

