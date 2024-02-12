Wanted Lexington Park Man Arrested on Gun and Drug Charges After Traffic Stop in St. Mary’s County

On Saturday, February 10, 2024, Deputies from the S. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on an orange Ford Escape after running a stop sign. The traffic stop was initiated at the Taco bell located on Great Mills Road, in Lexington Park.

Police made contact with a passenger who was later identified as Robert Doral Harrod, 36, of Lexington Park. Harrod originally identified himself to police as “Joseph Cephus Harrod”, with which was later determined to be a fake name. During the traffic stop police observed Harrod shove his right hand down in the passenger side door and then place one of his hands in his pocket, they also observed Harrod place on of his hands completely under the passenger seat. Police then opened the passenger side door to remove Harrod from the vehicle, and after opening the passenger side door, a clear plastic tie-off baggie containing a white, rock-like substance was observed in plain view under the seat where Harrod was seated.

Harrod was removed from the vehicle and placed in hand restraints. Before searching the vehicle, police asked Harrod if there was anything they should know about and Harrod stated, “there’s a gun” and then told police “find it, it’s your job”. During the search of Harrod , a black plastic bag containing a green/leafy substance was located in his right pocket, also located in the same pocket was a razor blade with a white powdery residue on the end.

While searching the vehicle Harrod became extremely irate and began yelling, Harrod continued to yell remarks such as “get the f##k off me b##ch,” and “I’m not going anywhere.”

Police told Harrod he was under arrest and as they attempted to escort him to a patrol vehicle he began to actively resist. It required three officers to secure Harrod into a police vehicle Once Harrod was secured, a search of the vehicle was conducted, and a Smith & Wesson, M&P 9mm handgun, loaded with 15 bullets was located in the center console of the vehicle. The search also yielded a black digital scale containing a white powdery residue.

During the investigation it was determined that Harrod was prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition due to multiple criminal convictions.

Harrod was positively identified by a recent booking photograph from the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center and a wanted check of Harrod revealed he had two active warrants for his arrest.



