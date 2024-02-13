Calvert Library Twin Beaches Branch Announces Closing for Move

Perhaps you noticed that the new Calvert Library Twin Beaches Branch is looking close to being finished? It is! Calvert Library expects to host the ribbon-cutting at the new location on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at 2:00 p.m., and the public is encouraged to attend!

This ribbon-cutting ceremony symbolizes not only the beginning of a new chapter for the community, but also a testament to the power of the collective vision and collaboration of Calvert Library, Calvert County and the towns of Chesapeake Beach and North Beach.

The land was given to Calvert County by the Town of North Beach. Capital project funds from Calvert County Government and the County Library Capital Grant Program, Maryland State Library Agency, made the building possible.



A grant obtained by the Town of North Beach assisted with the design costs. Finishing touches were accomplished with funds raised by the Calvert Library Foundation through generous community donations including the Town of Chesapeake Beach as the lead donor. Mark Tuesday, April 16 on your calendar and be one of the first to see this new treasure in the Beaches!

As the Calvert Library Twin Beaches Branch staff prepare to open the new building in North Beach, the current Chesapeake Beach location will be closed to the public beginning Monday, March 18. Soon after, movers will arrive to begin relocating all library materials to the new building. During the weeks that the Branch is closed, storytimes will take place at the Northeast Community Center.

The book drop will also be closed during this time. If customers have library items to be returned, they may return those items to another branch location or keep their checked-out items until the new location opens.

Due dates for items checked out March 9-15 from Twin Beaches Branch will be extended to April 30. Details and FAQs about the move can be found on the library website.

Twin Beaches Branch Manager, Melissa Gray, is inviting Twin Beaches customers to visit the Captain’s Quarters location in Chesapeake Beach before the closure. “Moving isn’t just a change of address; it is a migration of memories. As we turn the page to a new chapter in North Beach, we want to embrace our time in Chesapeake Beach by sharing stories and pictures displayed in our current location.

Stop by to add yours to our Memory Board; we can make copies of your treasured photos so in the future, customers can look back and remember when… Materials displayed on the memory board will be included in a time capsule that is representative of our wonderful time here.”

Once the building closes, customers are asked to visit other library locations or the Bookmobile which has stops throughout the county and will be at the Chesapeake Beach location periodically until the new building opens.

What will be happening while Twin Beaches Branch is closed? Calvert Library Twin Beaches staff will continue to work during the closure.

They will coordinate the move of materials, organize the building, train on equipment and learn workflows and procedures for the opening of the new building. Gray said, “We will be the first Calvert Library location to have a Makerspace. There is a lot of new technology for us to learn and master before opening!”

Library Executive Director Carrie Willson said, “We’re so excited to soon be opening such a beautiful building that offers so much to the Twin Beaches community. Just to name a few elements, we’re pleased to have an ADA-accessible building, study rooms, a programming room, space designed just for teens and new technology throughout.”