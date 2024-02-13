Two Washington D.C. Teens Arrested for Murder During Robbery in PG County

The Prince George’s County Police Department identified and charged two suspects wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in late December. The suspects are 18-year-old Bilal Ansariddeen of Bowie and 19-year-old Kiemontey Jenifer of Washington, DC. They are accused of fatally shooting 36-year-old Nelson Bonilla-Reyes of Capitol Heights.

On December 31, 2023, at approximately 10:30 pm, officers responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Dunbar Oaks Drive in the unincorporated section of Capitol Heights.

Once on scene, they located Bonilla-Reyes outside suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.



The preliminary investigation revealed the suspects shot the victim during a robbery. The victim and suspects were not known to each other.

Ansariddeen and Jenifer are charged with first and second degree murder and related charges.

Ansariddeen is in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status. Jenifer is in custody in Washington, DC, on a no-bond status awaiting extradition to Prince George’s County.

This remains an active investigation. Detectives are working to identify and arrest additional suspects.

Anyone with information on this case who would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective may call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device),or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 23-0000005.