Governor Moore Announces Federal Award to Assist At-Risk Seniors and People with Disabilities Secure Housing Support Services

Governor Wes Moore announced Maryland’s participation in the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Housing and Services’ Partnership Accelerator.

The program promotes interagency efforts to expand support for Medicaid-eligible Marylanders with disabilities and older adults who are at risk of or who are already experiencing homelessness.

“This exciting announcement continues the Moore-Miller’s Administration’s commitment to making government work better for the people,” said Gov. Moore. “This program will strengthen cooperation between four state agencies so we can lift up our fellow Marylanders. We thank our federal partners for this recognition and will continue to work together to leave no one behind.”



The Partnership Accelerator will provide technical assistance through education and one-on-one coaching from nationally-recognized experts to bring together teams from the Maryland Department of Health, Maryland Department of Disabilities, Maryland Department of Aging and the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development to address common issues surrounding housing. Participants will review and determine best practices for payment models, rate-setting and methods for data integration.

“The Department is thankful for this incredible opportunity to help more vulnerable Marylanders find stability and achieve better health care outcomes,” said Maryland Department of Health Secretary Dr. Laura Herrera Scott. “This data-driven, public health approach can make an impact on the lives of those with serious physical and behavioral needs, providing the proper support so that they can live in a place they can call home.”

Program participation will help expand the Assistance in Community Integration Services pilot through the Maryland Department of Health across the state with a focus on the disabled and aging population. The pilot began in 2017 when Maryland Medicaid received approval from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer a program to address health-related social needs, specifically related to housing. This pilot delivers support services for qualifying individuals experiencing housing insecurity and currently operates within Baltimore City, Cecil County, Montgomery County, and Prince George’s County.

A recent program evaluation performed by the Hilltop Institute indicates that more than 70% of program participants achieved stable housing. Marylanders receiving assistance also had significant reductions in emergency room visits as well as inpatient admissions over the course of a year following enrollment. Gov. Moore has provided an additional $5.4 million in the Administration’s proposed FY 2025 budget to expand the program and build on the pilot’s success.

“We are thrilled that Maryland has the opportunity to learn from our federal partners and states across the country to help us better assist older Medicaid participants to access housing with integrated support services,” said Maryland Department of Aging Secretary Carmel Roques. “Participation in this program underscores Maryland’s unwavering commitment to addressing the regional disparities in poverty across the state and takes a giant stride in extending our ongoing Longevity Ready Maryland initiative. Together, we can adopt practices and align services that prepare our state to meet the evolving needs of a growing older population.”

The Housing and Services Partnership Accelerator is rolling out the technical assistance opportunity with the Housing and Services Resource Center, the U.S. Department for Health and Human Services, the U.S. Department for Housing and Urban Development and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“Achieving better health outcomes for more Marylanders requires providing safe, stable, and reliable shelter first,” said Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Secretary Jake Day. “The critical support services provided thanks to this meaningful federal investment will directly result in more vulnerable Marylanders being housed and healthy. We are eager to begin this work in partnership with our fellow agencies to ensure a more equitable Maryland for all.”

For more information on the Assistance in Community Integration Services pilot, visit health.maryland.gov/mmcp/ Pages/Assistance-in-Community- Integration-Services-Pilot. aspx.