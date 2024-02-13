Governor Moore and Congressman Hoyer Meets with Military and National Security Technology Development Leaders in Southern Maryland

On Friday, February 2nd, 2024, Congressman Steny H. Hoyer met with military and business leaders in Southern Maryland to discuss how continued state and federal partnership will support national defense and economic development initiatives in St. Mary’s County.

“Southern Maryland has long been an innovator in national security and defense,” said Congressman Hoyer. “I was proud to meet with the men and women who are on the frontline of developing and implementing technologies that strengthen our national security. It is imperative that we ensure that St. Mary’s County businesses and Pax River have the tools needed to recruit, retain, and expand the highly specialized workforce. I’ll continue to work in Congress to ensure our military members and civilian defense employees have the resources they need to do their jobs.”

Congressman Hoyer was joined by Governor Wes Moore at the Naval Air Station Patuxent River Base (Pax River), where they met with service members and saw firsthand how technologies being developed at NAS Pax River are helping to strengthen U.S. national security.



With over 20,000 employees, Pax River continues to be a primary focus of Congressman Hoyer’s work in Congress, including continued advocacy to ensure the base has the resources needed to recruit and retain top talent. Congressman Hoyer joined Governor Moore and members of his cabinet in a visit to the Southern Maryland Autonomous Research Technology (SMART) Building.

Team Maryland spoke with facility administrators about how this partnership between the University of Maryland (UMD) and the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland (USMSM) is promoting greater collaboration between Maryland’s world-class higher education institutions and furthering innovation in the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) fields.

Congressman Hoyer also spent time with Southern Maryland business leaders speaking about how continued state and federal partnerships are critical for supporting the national security and defense industry rooted in Southern Maryland. Congressman Hoyer met with 3RGI Rapid Response Research Group to learn about their work developing customized aircraft, airborne sensors, system development, and advanced processing solutions. Congressman Hoyer also met with staff at the Booz Allen’s Pax River Missions System Integration Facility to see how they are furthering current capabilities for the Navy and the Department of Defense in St. Mary’s County. Congressman Hoyer also visited TechPort to meet with new staff members at Fortress Information Security. TechPort’s work to diversify businesses in Southern Maryland and support startups that specialize in unmanned and autonomous systems and commercialization of Navy technology is another key reason that Southern Maryland continues to be a technology leader.

Additionally, Congressman Hoyer met with community leaders and members of the Chamber of Commerce and the Patuxent Partnership to discuss how federal investments will continue ensuring that Southern Maryland remains a global leader in research, development, and innovation.





