Maryland Department of Natural Resources Seeks Public Input for Upcoming Hunting Seasons and Bag Limits

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is accepting public comment on proposed changes to the 2024-2026 hunting and trapping seasons as well as the proposed 2024-2025 Migratory Game Bird Seasons and Bag Limits.

“We have been working diligently to develop these proposals with our staff and our stakeholders, who represent a diverse group of citizens,” said Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Karina Stonesifer.

“The current concepts, now available for public comment, are the results of that process and have been revised based on stakeholder input. We look forward to receiving comments from the public to help us further refine and finalize our proposals.”

The public can view the proposed regulations and comment online, as well as view and comment on the proposed migratory game bird seasons and bag limits now through February 26.

The department is also accepting feedback by phone at 410-260-8540; by fax to 410-260-8596; or in writing to: Maryland Department of Natural Resources, Wildlife and Heritage Service, 580 Taylor Avenue, E-1, Annapolis, Maryland, 21401.

Citizens with any questions may contact the Wildlife and Heritage Service at 410-260-8540.