Calvert County Public Schools’ Students Take Home 21 Medals At Regional SkillsUSA Competition

More than 150 students from Region 4, which includes Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s Counties, competed in 25 competitions the SkillsUSA Southern Maryland Regional event held on February 3, 2024.

This year’s event was hosted by the North Point High School Science Technology and Industry and Robert D. Stethem Educational Center.

Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) students won a total of 21 medals – 8 gold, 6 silver, and 7 bronze medals. Students who earned a gold, silver, or bronze medal at this year’s regional event will join 40 other CCPS students who participated in the “Straight to States” contests to compete at States.

“We are so proud of the hard work and dedication of these students. They have clearly established that they are already leaders in their future career fields,” shared Ms. Carrie Akins, principal of the Career & Technology Academy (CTA) and Career and Technical Education (CTE) representative for the school district.

“We are extremely thankful for our dedicated teachers and educational partners who support our CTE programs and provide guidance and learning opportunities for our students,” continued Akins.



Congratulations to the following CCPS CTA students who placed at the 2024 Southern Maryland SkillsUSA regional SkillsUSA competition:

Advertising Design

Silver – Kyra Turnbloom

Bronze– Cara Moyer

Automotive Service Technology

Silver – Juan Ruiz

Crime Scene Investigation (Team of 3)

Gold – Kayla Freeman, Alvani Generillo, Kathryn Phillips

Bronze – Sierra Ramirez, Amberly Rosales, Jayden Toronto

Criminal Justice

Silver – Kaylie Doornbos

Bronze – Joana Alvarado

Culinary Arts

Gold – Jacob Adamson

Bronze – Allison Gallagher

Digital Cinema Production (Team of 2)

Silver – Caleb Hood and Benjamin Heath

Electrical Construction Wiring

Silver – Carson McCarthy

Firefighting

Gold – Cody Davenport

Bronze – Travis Winston

Heating, Ventilation, and AC

Gold – Luke Stevens

Bronze – Caden Fridman

Photography

Gold – Vincent Pindegrass

Bronze – Jordon Hurley

Plumbing

Gold – Logan Roush

Sheetmetal

Gold – Gavin Luckett

Teamworks (Team of 4)

Gold – Andrew Wroten, Noah Jenkins, Kira Paau Pesquera, Kaden Walp

Silver – Ashley Zachary, Alina Billups, Isabella Cox-Pace, Lexi Wagner

The 51st Annual Maryland State SkillsUSA Championship will take place April 12-13, 2024, at the Carroll County Agricultural Center and other facilities in Carroll County, Maryland. For more information about the SkillsUSA 2024 Maryland contests, visit SkillsUSA State Contest.

First place “gold medal” winners at the State Championship qualify to represent Maryland at the annual National SkillsUSA Leadership and Skills Conference, which will be held in in Atlanta, Georgia, June 24-29, 2024.

SkillsUSA is a national partnership of students, teachers, and industry experts working together to ensure a skilled work force. The organization serves more than 300,000 high school and college students, as well as professional members, nationwide.



We are working on obtaining all photos of the students. Updates will be provided when we add them! Thank you, and congratulations!!!