St. Mary’s Historic Preservation Award Nominations Now Open

The St. Mary’s County Historic Preservation Commission is seeking nominations for the Annual Historic Preservation Awards. Established in 1999, these awards recognize outstanding achievement and excellence in the field of historic preservation in St. Mary’s County.

Recipients will be awarded in three categories:

Preservation Project Award

Recognizes excellence in the preservation and restoration of historic buildings, interpretation of architectural features in new construction, and reuse of historic structures.

Preservation Service Award

Recognizes outstanding achievement in and support for furthering the aims of historic preservation in St. Mary’s County, including education, research, development, planning advocacy, and community leadership.

Lifetime Achievement Awards

Recognizes those who have dedicated many years to historic preservation and made an impact to preservation efforts in St. Mary’s County.

The St. Mary’s County Historic Preservation Commission encourages the public to nominate individuals or groups for projects that represent excellence in historic preservation. Nominations must recognize individuals/projects from January to December of 2023.

The deadline to submit nominations is 5 p.m. on March 25, 2024; download the nomination form at: www.stmarysmd.com/docs/Historic_Preservation_Awards_Nomination_Form.docx.

Awards will be presented by the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County in May 2024.

Learn more about the Historic Preservation Commission at: www.stmaryscountymd.gov/HPC.