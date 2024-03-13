UPDATE: Police Make Sixth Arrest in Connection to Fatal Shooting of 2-Year-Old Boy

UPDATE 3/13/2024: The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Fugitive Unit located a sixth suspect in connection with the murder of a toddler in February.

The suspect is a 17-year-old male from Beltsville. He is charged as an adult in this case, with first degree murder and related charges.

He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond Status.

Anyone with information on this case who would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective may call 301-516-2512.

UPDATE 2/26/2024: The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit identified and arrested a fifth suspect in connection with the murder of a toddler in Langley Park. The arrested suspect is 25-year-old Nilson Granados-Trejo of no fixed address.

On February 8, 2024, a detective working in the area of the 1400 block of Kanawha Street heard gunfire and attempted to locate a crime scene. The detective discovered two-year-old Jeremy Poou-Caceres suffering from a gunshot wound.

The child was pronounced deceased a short time later at a hospital. The toddler’s mother was also shot. Her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Since the murder, the PGPD has identified and arrested four other suspects – to include a 15-year-old male from Takoma Park and a 16-year-old male from Hyattsville.

They are both charged as adults however, their identities have not been released. The Homicide Unit has also arrested 33-year-old Israel Fuentes, Jr., of Lewisdale and 28-year-old Johnny Alejandro Turcios of Lewisdale.

The preliminary investigation revealed two groups of males exchanged gunfire near where the victim and his mother were walking. The two victims were not the intended targets.

Granados-Trejo is charged with first and second degree murder. He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond Status.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 24-0008189.



The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit has identified and charged two more suspects in connection with the recent murder of two-year-old Jeremy Poou-Caceres. The suspects are a 15-year-old male from Takoma Park and a 16-year-old male from Hyattsville. They are both charged as adults in the case.

Detectives with the PGPD’s Fugitive Unit located both juveniles on Thursday. They are now in the custody of the Department of Corrections charged with first and second degree murder and related charges. The arrest of the two juveniles brings the total in custody for Jeremy’s murder to four.

Last week, the Homicide Unit arrested 33-year-old Israel Fuentes, Jr., of Lewisdale and 28-year-old Johnny Alejandro Turcios of Lewisdale.

The preliminary investigation revealed Fuentes and Turcios were in a group that exchanged gunfire with a second group near where the victim and his mother were walking on February 8, 2024.

The two juveniles arrested on Thursday were a part of the second group involved in the shooting.

2/14/2024: Homicide Unit detectives today released video of two persons of interest in the investigation into the murder of two-year-old Jeremy Poou-Caceres in Langley Park last week. Detectives are asking the community to contact us with any information that could help identify and locate the two males seen in the video.



On February 7, 2024, at approximately 9:45 pm, one of the persons of interest is seen on surveillance video exiting a 2003 gold Ford Explorer and walking into a convenience store in the 9200 block of New Hampshire Avenue in Silver Spring.

The second person of interest is seen standing at the counter inside of the store.

The Ford Explorer they arrived in had been carjacked earlier that morning in the 1500 block of Kanawha Street in Langley Park. It’s the same SUV the suspects fled in after the toddler’s murder.

The Ford Explorer has since been recovered.

The Homicide Unit has arrested two men in connection with Jeremy’s murder on February 8, 2024. The suspects are 33-year-old Israel Fuentes, Jr., of Lewisdale and 28-year-old Johnny Alejandro Turcios of Lewisdale.



The preliminary investigation revealed Fuentes and Turcios were in a group that exchanged gunfire with a second group last Thursday evening near where the victim and his mother were walking.

She was also struck by the gunfire and suffered injuries not considered life-threatening. It appears the two victims were unintended targets and struck by stray bullets.

Detectives are actively working to identify and arrest all of those involved in this fatal shooting. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspects.

