UPDATE: Police Release Video, Seek Identity of Additional Person(s) of Interest in Fatal Shooting of Infant in Prince George’s County

Homicide Unit detectives today released video of two persons of interest in the investigation into the murder of two-year-old Jeremy Poou-Caceres in Langley Park last week. Detectives are asking the community to contact us with any information that could help identify and locate the two males seen in the video.



On February 7, 2024, at approximately 9:45 pm, one of the persons of interest is seen on surveillance video exiting a 2003 gold Ford Explorer and walking into a convenience store in the 9200 block of New Hampshire Avenue in Silver Spring.

The second person of interest is seen standing at the counter inside of the store.

The Ford Explorer they arrived in had been carjacked earlier that morning in the 1500 block of Kanawha Street in Langley Park. It’s the same SUV the suspects fled in after the toddler’s murder.

The Ford Explorer has since been recovered.

The Homicide Unit has arrested two men in connection with Jeremy’s murder on February 8, 2024. The suspects are 33-year-old Israel Fuentes, Jr., of Lewisdale and 28-year-old Johnny Alejandro Turcios of Lewisdale.



The preliminary investigation revealed Fuentes and Turcios were in a group that exchanged gunfire with a second group last Thursday evening near where the victim and his mother were walking.

She was also struck by the gunfire and suffered injuries not considered life-threatening. It appears the two victims were unintended targets and struck by stray bullets.

Detectives are actively working to identify and arrest all of those involved in this fatal shooting. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspects.

Anyone with information on the identities of the two persons of interest who would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective may call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 24-0008189.

