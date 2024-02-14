St. Mary’s County Commissioner Meeting Rollup – February 13, 2024

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) began their business meeting with an invocation and the pledge, followed by approval of the consent agenda.

The Commissioners then presented a proclamation for National Engineers Week.

For the main agenda item, the CSMC approved a Comprehensive Zoning Ordinance amendment.

During County Administrator Time, the Commissioners:

Reviewed upcoming CSMC agendas.

Heard a presentation from the Department of Economic Development on the Chesapeake Bay Passenger Ferry Feasibility Study.

The Commissioners then received a legislative update from the Office of the County Attorney.

The CSMC held a Budget Work Session (BWS) in the afternoon, which included a review of the Capital Improvement Program (CIP) budget.

Residents are encouraged to visit our Budget Engage Page at: http://bit.ly/SMCGFY25Budget.

The next CSMC business meeting and BWS will be held on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at 9 a.m. CSMC business meetings and BWS are held in the CSMC Meeting Room, on the 1st floor of the Chesapeake Building, located at 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown.

