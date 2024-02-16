91-Year-Old Man Flown to Area Trauma Center After German Shepherd Attack in La Plata

On Tuesday, January 13, 2024, at approximately 5:57 p.m., police and emergency medical personnel responded to the 10000 block of Norfolk Drive in La Plata, for the reported animal bite.

911 callers reported a 91-year-old male was conscious alert and breathing after being attacked by a German Shepherd.

EMS arrived on the scene to find the victim was suffering injuries to his arms, hands, a 1 inch laceration to his stomach and puncture wound to groin area.

A helicopter was requested to land nearby.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed nearby and transported the victim to the Washington Hospital Center.

The La Plata Police Department, Charles County Sheriff’s Office and Charles County Animal Control responded and are investigating the incident.

Updates will be provided when they become available.