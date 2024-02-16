Southern Pines Senior Center Debuts New Fitness Room to Promote Healthy Aging

The Southern Pines Senior Center proudly announces the opening of its newly revamped fitness room, aimed at promoting healthy aging for older adults in Calvert County and addressing a critical need for accessible fitness options.

The Calvert County Office on Aging invites residents ages 50 and older to take full advantage of this resource, which fosters a community where older adults can enjoy a quality of life marked by vitality and independence.

Tailored to meet the unique needs of aging adults, the fitness room is outfitted with equipment that emphasizes mobility, balance and strength. This free amenity underscores the county’s commitment to supporting the well-being of its older residents, encouraging them to lead active and healthy lives.



“We’re excited to offer a dedicated fitness space and supportive health and fitness programs to our senior community at all three of our senior centers,” said Community Resources Director Jennifer Moreland. “It’s a significant step towards our goal of ensuring every Calvert County resident has the opportunity to maintain their physical health, independence and quality of life as they age.”

New users will be enrolled in a mandatory, one-time orientation to learn how to safely use the fitness room. All county senior centers offer a range of services that include specialized fitness classes. These offerings are designed to cater to older adults at various levels of fitness, ensuring a welcoming and beneficial experience for everyone.

Southern Pines Senior Center is located at 20 Appeal Lane in Lusby. To learn more, contact Southern Pines Senior Center at 410-586-2748 or visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/SPseniors.

The Calvert County Office on Aging provides a broad range of programs and services that enable senior citizens to maintain the best possible quality of life. Staff provides a safety net of services and resources for vulnerable seniors; promotes physical, emotional and financial well-being of caregivers; provides affordable and accessible transportation options; promotes affordable housing solutions with greater accessibility to public spaces and facilities; among other services. To learn more, visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Aging.