St. Mary’s County Driver Hauls Away $50,000 Scratch-off Prize

Lucky player finds second-tier prize on 50X The Cash game

A Southern Maryland man, who only occasionally plays scratch-offs, found success in a big way after persisting in his hunt for a win in the 50X The Cash game. He wound up with a $50,000 second-tier prize on the $10 instant ticket.

“Anthony” and his friend visited Waldorf Liquors recently to try their luck with Lottery games. “Neither one of us plays too often,” he said. When they do, the pair follow the strategy of buying two of the same instant tickets because they heard that can lead to a big win.



Waldorf Liquors is located at 2276 Crain Highway in Waldorf. “Anthony” spotted the 50X The Cash game and bought two scratch-offs. “He won a little and got two more of the same kind,” said his friend. “He won nothing on one but on the second one he kept scratching.”

“I thought it was $50,” recalled the St. Mary’s County resident. “I kept scratching. The more I scratched, the more zeros I got.”

“Anthony,” who is a professional driver, said he plans to use the windfall to pay bills and buy his friend a new set of living room furniture.

The 50X The Cash game is a member of a family of games that includes six X The Cash multiplier scratch-offs. Five of the games went on sale in January and one in December. This game has eight unclaimed $100,000 top prizes, another eight $50,000 prizes and 24 $10,000 prizes. Players can also try to win prizes of $10 to $1,000. The 50X The Cash game also qualifies for the X The Cash Multiplier Second-Chance Promotion, which will award prizes of $50,000 and $75,000 in five drawings.

