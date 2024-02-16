Popular Calvert County Culinary Event Returns for 11th Year on March 22, 2024

Hospice of the Chesapeake, is pleased to announce that its 11th annual Culinary Event will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 22, at The Hall at Huntingtown, 4030 Old Town Road in Huntingtown, Maryland.

The evening will begin with a cocktail hour, followed by delicious dishes created by Maryland Country Caterers, all designed to delight your palate. The band Nightlife will provide music for entertainment and dancing throughout the evening. The evening features both a live auction and silent auction filled with travel packages and experiences from those in the community.

All proceeds from this event will be used to grow and strengthen programs in Calvert County and provide direct support to local patients and families living with illness and loss.

For sponsorship opportunities, contact the events team at 443-837-1531 or [email protected].

For additional event details and to purchase tickets please visit https://www.hospicechesapeake.org/culinary-event.

