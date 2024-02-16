CCA Maryland’s ‘Celebration of Conservation’ Set for Saturday, February 24, 2024,

On February 24, 2024, Coastal Conservation Association Maryland (CCA), whose objective is to conserve, promote, and enhance the present and future availability of coastal resources for the benefit and enjoyment of the general public, will hold their annual fundraising banquet at the Calvert Marine Museum, 14200 Solomons Island Rd, Solomons MD at 6pm.

Join CCA for a fun night of fellowship, live music, incredible raffles, live and silent auctions, delicious food, open bar and a raw oyster bar provided by Double ‘T’ Oyster Ranch of St. Mary’s county.

Your support will help make a difference in the future of the Chesapeake Bay watershed.

Getting involved with CCA means opportunities to advocate for conservation of our marine resources, restore degraded habitat, host kids’ fishing tournaments, and educate the public about the detrimental effects of invasive species in our local waterways.

We have witnessed some incredible efforts by our members as they have given tirelessly in support of conservation in their communities.

Visit https://ccasomd24.givesmart.com/ for tickets, sponsorship opportunities, and to donate an auction item or experience.

