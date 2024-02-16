Prince Frederick Man Charged With Murder After Beating a Man to Death in Calvert County

On February 15, 2024, at approximately 10:22 p.m., deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau responded to the area of Armory Road and Fairgrounds Road in Prince Frederick, for the report of a serious assault.

Deputies arrived on the scene and located one adult male suffering from critical injuries.

Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and rendered aid to the victim. The victim identified as Shaquille Quadry Braxton, 30 of Prince Frederick, was transported to CalvertHealth where he succumbed to his injuries and was later pronounced deceased.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Bureau responded and assumed the investigation.

Through the investigation, detectives located the suspect Thomas Eugene Harris II, 27 of Prince Frederick, who was taken into custody.

Harris was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and has been charged with First-Degree Murder and First-Degree Assault.

Additional charges will be forthcoming.

This appears to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information specific to this investigation is urged to contact Detective William Freeland at 410-535-2800 or via email at [email protected].

