UPDATE: Prince Frederick Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murdering His Girlfriend’s Ex-Boyfriend After Argument Over Child Visitation

UPDATE 6/27/2025: Thomas Eugene Harris, II has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the 2024 murder of Shaquille Braxton. The sentence was imposed on June 20th, 2025, by Calvert County Circuit Court Judge Mark S. Chandlee.

On February 15, 2024, the victim was on his way to deliver a Valentine’s Day present to his child in Prince Frederick.

Harris, who was in a relationship with the child’s mother, stalked the victim and then stabbed him multiple times. The victim succumbed to his injuries.

Harris fled to Prince George’s County and disposed of the murder weapon. He subsequently turned himself in to Calvert County detectives.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant State’s Attorney April N. Brown.

UPDATE 2/18/2025: On February 14, 2025, in Calvert County Circuit Court, Thomas Eugene Harris, II, 28, of Prince Frederick, pleaded guilty to first degree premeditated murder. Sentencing will occur on May 1, 2025, before Judge Mark S. Chandlee.

The charges arose from an incident that occurred on February 15, 2024. Shaquille Quadry Braxton, 30, was found unresponsive in a field near Fairground Road in Prince Frederick. It was determined that he had been stabbed multiple times. He later died from his injuries.

Investigators from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office soon learned that the victim and Harris had gotten into an argument over the victim’s attempts to visit his child. The mother of the child was in a relationship with Harris. When the victim went to see the child, Harris approached him and stabbed him with a knife. Harris then fled to Prince George’s County with his girlfriend and the child. He later turned himself in to authorities.

Harris has been detained at the Calvert County Detention Center since the date of the incident. He is facing life imprisonment.

UPDATE 2/19/2024 – charging documents added: On Thursday, February 15, 2024, at approximately 10:22 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 200 block of Fairground Road in Prince Frederick, for the reported one not breathing.

The 911 center advised that an unknown subject had been severely beaten and was located laying in a field.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located a black male laying unresponsive in the grass. Life saving measures were administered and the subject was transported by ambulance to an area hospital.

Detectives with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office (CIB) Criminal Investigations Bureau responded to the hospital and made contact with staffing who stated the victim was pronounced deceased at 11:01 p.m.

The detective located the victim laying in a hospital bed and began investigating. The detective noted a significant amount of blood around the subjects head and neck, along with a significant amount of vomit in, and around the subjects nose and mouth. A search of the victim revealed a prescription bottle with the victim’s name and address. It was noted the victim was located in a field less than 600 feet from his residence.

Forensic Investigators arrived at the hospital and conducted their investigation which revealed the victim suffered multiple stab wounds from an edged weapon. Several puncture wounds were located below his left ear, and lacerations to the right side of his neck below his jawline. Lacerations were also observed to Braxton’s left thumb and left middle finger.

Upon returning to the crime scene, the investigator located a large amount of blood on the grass, sidewalk, and roadway of Silverwood Lane and a trail of blood near an electrical box.

Thomas Eugene Harris II, 27 of Prince Frederick was developed as a suspect after learning Braxton and Harris got into an argument. It was discovered Braxton was in a previous relationship and has a child in common with a female subject who is currently in a relationship with Harris. The argument had taken place over Braxton attempting to visit his child.

Officers attempted to make contact with Harris at his address, after knocking on the door for several minutes, they called his phone where Harris answered and stated he was in Prince George’s County, but would voluntarily return to Calvert to talk to detectives.

Harris later arrived at the sheriff’s office and was read his rights to which he waived and stated he wanted to give a statement to Detectives.

Harris stated he was at the residence on February 15th at the time the incident occurred and later admitted to assaulting Braxton and hitting him multiple times in the head until he was unconscious. Detectives observed visible injuries to his hands. Harris was placed under arrest for the murder and is being held on a no bond status..



On February 15, 2024, at approximately 10:22 p.m., deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau responded to the area of Armory Road and Fairgrounds Road in Prince Frederick, for the report of a serious assault.

Deputies arrived on the scene and located one adult male suffering from critical injuries.

Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and rendered aid to the victim. The victim identified as Shaquille Quadry Braxton, 30 of Prince Frederick, was transported to CalvertHealth where he succumbed to his injuries and was later pronounced deceased.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Bureau responded and assumed the investigation.

Through the investigation, detectives located the suspect Thomas Eugene Harris II, 27 of Prince Frederick, who was taken into custody.

Harris was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and has been charged with First-Degree Murder and First-Degree Assault.

Additional charges will be forthcoming.

This appears to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information specific to this investigation is urged to contact Detective William Freeland at 410-535-2800 or via email at [email protected].

