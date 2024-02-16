St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Threats of Potential Gun Violence at Spring Ridge Middle School

On Thursday, February 15, 2024, Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office were called to investigate reports of a threat against Spring Ridge Middle School.

Deputies were alerted to a social media post circulating among Spring Ridge Middle School students warning them not to “go to school tomorrow” and indicating a student would be bringing a gun to the school on Friday.

Deputies learned a Spring Ridge Middle School student had been asking other students how to obtain a gun, prompting the social media post.

Deputies identified the student, contacted the parent of the student, and conducted a search of the residence and the student’s personal items; no gun was found.

Per the Board of Education, “All students involved will be disciplined in accordance with the St. Mary’s County Public School’s Code of Conduct.”

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with additional information about this incident should contact the Spring Ridge Middle School Resource Officer, Corporal Chad Hartzell, at [email protected].