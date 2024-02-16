62-Year-Old Arrested After Shooting Man and Kidnapping Young Girl

Prince George’s County Police Division IV – Oxon Hill investigators charged a man for a shooting Thursday night in Oxon Hill. He’s also charged with kidnapping a young female family member from the shooting scene. She has since been located unharmed. The suspect is 62-year-old Wayne Summers of Oxon Hill.

On February 15, 2024, at approximately 9:05 pm, patrol officers responded to the 7400 block of Livingston Road for a shooting outside of a business. Officers located an adult male with critical injuries and attempted life-saving measures until an ambulance arrived. His injuries are considered life-threatening. The victim is a relative of the suspect.

After the shooting, Summers abducted a young girl from the scene. She is also a relative of the suspect.



With the assistance of the PGPD’s Aviation Section and the Metropolitan Police Department, Summers’ vehicle was located at approximately 11:30 pm. MPD officers conducted a traffic stop and took him into custody without incident in the 2600 block of South Capitol Street.

The preliminary investigation revealed Summers dropped off the child at another family member’s residence in Washington, DC, prior to his arrest. Officers were able to locate the child unharmed.

Preliminarily, detectives believe the shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute.

Summers is charged in connection with the shooting as well as with kidnapping the young girl. He remains in custody in Washington, DC, pending extradition to Prince George’s County.

Anyone with information on this case who would like to speak to a detective may call 301-749-5064.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 24-0009722.

