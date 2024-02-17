Charles County Crime Solvers Offering Reward for Suspects Involved in Indian Head Robbery

On February 15, 2024, at 2:30 p.m., two males approached another male near Dale Drive in Indian Head, assaulted him, stole his tennis shoes, and fled.

The victim was not injured.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact PFC McCuen at 301-609-3282 ext. 0697.

Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for the tip that leads to the arrest of the suspects. The investigation is ongoing.