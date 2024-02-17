OUT OF STATE UPDATE: Loudoun County, VA Residential Gas Explosion with Multiple Firefighters Injured, One Killed

UPDATE 2/17/2024 @ 5:28 a.m.: At approximately 7:38 p.m. on Friday, February 16, 2024, the Loudoun County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call reporting an odor of gas outside of a residence in the 300 block of Silver Ridge Drive in Sterling, VA.

Upon arrival, units from Sterling located a 500-gallon underground propane tank with a leak on the side of the residence and requested the Loudoun County’s Hazardous Materials Response Team, as well as additional units from Sterling, South Riding, numerous Command Staff and Safety Officers.

A short time later, units on scene reported a catastrophic explosion concurrent with multiple maydays from firefighters inside the residence.

A Rapid Intervention Task Force and a second alarm were requested, bringing additional units from Fairfax County and the Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority.

Upon receiving the multiple maydays and calls for help, fire and rescue crews worked to locate, and rescue the trapped members from the debris that covered them.

Ultimately, one firefighter was determined deceased on scene and 10 firefighters were transported to area hospitals for medical treatment of injuries sustained during the incident. Two civilians were transported to area hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office remains on scene and continues to investigate the origin and cause of the explosion. This is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no ongoing danger to the community. The fallen firefighter was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause and manner of death. Additional information regarding the investigation will be released as appropriate.

We appreciate the continued support of the community and our public safety partners during this incredibly difficult time. Please keep our Loudoun County Combined Fire and Rescue System members, their friends, families, and all those involved in your thoughts.

UPDATE 2/16/2024 @ 11:15 p.m.: Loudoun County Assistant Chief of Operations James Williams regrets to announce that a total of 9 firefighters and 2 civilians suffered injuries and were transported to various treatment centers.

One of those nine firefighters has sadly succumbed to their injuries.

The incident is ongoing and we continue to keep our own and their First Responders and families in our thoughts.

2/16/2024: On February 16, 2024, a 7:39 p.m., Engine 618 and Truck 611 responded to 347 Silver Ridge Drive in Sterling, VA for a gas leak (911 caller reported smell of natural gas outside of the residence.)

Crews arrived on the scene and began investigating. Personnel located a 500 gallon propane tank leaking and requested an additional Engine company, a Battalion Chief and HAZMAT unit.

This was requested at 8:18 p.m., which alerted Battalion Chief 601, Engine 611, and HAZMAT 619 made the response.

Approximately 8:24 p.m., the explosion occurred. One member from Engine 618 called a mayday reported they were trapped in the basement, a second mayday was called by Truck 611 reporting they were trapped in the basement by debris. A third and fourth mayday was declared by the same members with status updates.

The next arriving units was Engine 611, who arrived to find significant damage, confirmed an explosion and advised “the house was pretty much leveled.”

Two civilians were transported with injuries. One police officer suffered smoke inhalation but was not transported.

Loudoun County Assistant Chief of Operations James Williams regrets to announce that a total of 9 firefighters and 2 civilians suffered injuries and were transported. One of those nine firefighters has sadly succumbed to their injuries.

Out of State Update – Although we don’t normally post incidents outside of Charles, Calvert, St. Mary’s, Anne Arundel or Prince George’s County, Maryland. We support all of our brave heroes. Some from this very area affected supported out community during a tragic time and when our county lost one of our own young heros last year, countless career and volunteer firefighters from all over Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington D.C and other jurisdictions responded to assist and cover our entire Tri-County area without hesitation, so we will always support them.

