One Victim Found Dead After Shed Fire in Avenue, Police and State Fire Marshal Investigating

On Friday, February 16, 2024, at approximately 11:20 p.m., firefighters from Seventh District and surrounding departments responded to the 37700 block of River Springs Road in Avenue, for the reported structure on fire with one subject trapped.

Dispatchers advised the 911 caller reported a male subject was possibly in the shed which was on fire.

11 firefighters responded with Engine 51, Engine 52, Tanker 5 and Rescue Squad 5 and arrived on the scene in under 5 minutes to find a shed fully engulfed in flames.

Crews extinguished the fire in under 10 minutes. One victim was located in the shed and pronounced deceased on the scene.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Fire Marshal has been requested to the scene. While police were responding, firefighters requested they “step up” their response due to a combative family member.

The incident is ongoing and under investigation. Updates will be provided when they become available.