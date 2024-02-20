UPDATE: Investigation Continues Into Avenue Shed Fire That Killed 26-Year-Old St. Mary’s County Man

UPDATE 2/20/2024: The victim of last Friday night’s shed fire in Avenue has been identified as 26-year-old Joseph Williams Bowles, Jr.

Deputy State Fire Marshals have concluded the fire originated within an 8′ x 10 shed in his parents’ backyard. While the fire remains under investigation, they have not recovered evidence that it was an act of arson and continue to explore all possible accidental causes.

At around 11:00 p.m. on Friday, the owners reported their shed on fire, with their son possibly still inside.

Firefighters arrived and extinguished the fire in under 10 minutes and confirmed a deceased victim was inside.

The Office of the State Fire Marshals continues to work in collaboration with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, which is a standard operating procedure whenever a fatal fire occurs.

Although smoke alarms are not required in sheds, the Office of the State Fire Marshal requests everyone to remain vigilant in installing and maintaining smoke alarms in their homes and practice fire safety, including having an escape plan. “Please take time to ensure the safety of your family and friends by maintaining these early warning life safety devices,” stated Acting State Fire Marshal Jason M. Mowbray.

UPDATE 2/17/2024: A joint investigation continues between the Office of the State Fire Marshal and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office into the cause of a shed fire that claimed the life of a man Friday night.

Just after 11:00 p.m., firefighters from Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department responded to 37720 River Springs Road in Avenue for a reported shed fire after the owners discovered their 8′ x 10′ shed ablaze and reported a person was still possibly inside.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in under 10 minutes and confirmed a deceased victim was inside.

Although the victim was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore to determine the exact cause of death and where the victim will be positively identified, he is believed to be the adult son of the owners, who resided at the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

A joint investigation is a standard operating procedure between the Office of the State Fire and the local authority having jurisdiction whenever a fatal fire occurs.



2/16/2024: On Friday, February 16, 2024, at approximately 11:20 p.m., firefighters from Seventh District and surrounding departments responded to the 37700 block of River Springs Road in Avenue, for the reported structure on fire with one subject trapped.

Dispatchers advised the 911 caller reported a male subject was possibly in the shed which was on fire.

11 firefighters responded with Engine 51, Engine 52, Tanker 5 and Rescue Squad 5 and arrived on the scene in under 5 minutes to find a shed fully engulfed in flames.

Crews extinguished the fire in under 10 minutes. One victim was located in the shed and pronounced deceased on the scene.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Fire Marshal has been requested to the scene. While police were responding, firefighters requested they “step up” their response due to a combative family member.

The incident is ongoing and under investigation. Updates will be provided when they become available.

