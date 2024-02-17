Jessica Louise Lanham, 38, of Waldorf, MD, unexpectedly passed away on February 2, 2024.

Born on May 9, 1985, to Donald Richard Lanham and Mary Lou Lanham in Washington, DC.

Jessie enjoyed cooking, baking, hunting, and target shooting.

Jessie is survived by her parents; brothers, Christopher Crozier of Waldorf, MD, and Steven Crozier of LaPlata, MD.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 15, 2024, at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 am, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD