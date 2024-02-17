Betty Garnett Blom, 87, of Waldorf, MD, peacefully passed away on February 2, 2024, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on June 24, 1936, to the late Howard Denver Garnett and Georgia Anna Garnett (Crews) in Charleston, WV. She attended a Seventh-day Adventist school through the 7th grade in West Virginia and then finished her high school requirements and two years of college at the Takoma Academy of the Seventh-day Adventist Church and school in Maryland. She then began her career working for U.S. Customs before taking a break to stay at home with her children. Once they were older, Betty went to work for the U.S. Census Bureau in the typing pool and quickly made her way to a secretary. As time went on, she became editor until she retired as a legislative assistant. She married her beloved husband, John Harry Blom on March 22, 1986. Betty enjoyed being a leader for the La Leche League Breastfeeding Group, being a part of the Calvary United Methodist Women Group, sewing pillows for surgical patients, classic country music, bluegrass music, mystery stories, walking, but most of all she enjoyed her grandchildren.

Betty is survived by her loving husband; daughter Gail Davis (Joe Jr.); sons Scott Johnson (Tracie) and Steven Johnson (Shandi); and grandchildren Jordin Johnson, Devon Wicker (Nolan), Rachel Johnson, Carly Davis, Nathaniel Davis, Steven Johnson Jr., and Spencer Johnson. She is preceded in death by her parents and first husband Robert Johnson.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday, February 15, 2024, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. On Friday, February 16, 2024, a viewing at 10:00 am followed by a funeral service at 11:00 am at Calvary United Methodist Church, 3235 Leonardtown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601. Interment will be Monday, February 26, 2024, at 1:00 pm at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD 20623.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.