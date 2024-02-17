ADJC (AC) Norman Price Phillips, USN, (Ret.) of Lexington Park, MD, passed away on January 31, 2024 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD, with his family at his side.

He was born on April 20, 1932, in Covington, VA to the late Odell William Phillips and Hazel Boone (Abbott) Phillips.

In 1947 Norman enlisted in the United States Navy and proudly served his country for 22 dedicated years until his retirement as an Aviation Machinists Mate Chief Petty Officer (Combat Air crewman) in 1969. On September 29, 1951, Norman married his beloved wife, Alice Mae McBee Phillips in Covington, VA. Together they celebrated over 50 wonderful years of marriage before her passing on January 28, 2002. After retiring from the U.S. Navy, he began his second career as a Flight Engineer with the Department of Defense until his retirement. Hobbies Woodworking in his shop. Watching Football. A lifetime member of the VFW Post 2632 California, Md., 32 º Scottish Rite of Freemasonry S.J.

Norman is survived by his children: Gail Whitney (William) of Spring, TX, Douglas Phillips (Laura) of Lexington Park, MD, Linda Mae Phillips of Lexington Park, MD, Julee Lynne Robison (Aaron) of Independence, MO, Brenda Fay Snyder (Jim) of Ochlocknee, Ga. and Amy Susan Connelly of Yorktown, VA. 15 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; and extended family and friends. In addition to his parents and wife, he is also preceded in death by his siblings: William “Bill” Phillips, Nancy Grisilda Phillips Perry, and James B. Phillips.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, February 10, 2024 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., with a Service of Remembrance celebrated at 12:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22945 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Reception 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at VFW Post 2632, 23282 Three Notch Rd., California, Md 20619.

Interment will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650 or Disabled American Veterans, VARO Federal Building, Room 1229, 31 Hopkins Plaza, Baltimore, MD 21201.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.