Melvin Zachariah “Zach” Wood, 74, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on February 12, 2024 peacefully at his home. Born on November 1, 1949, he was the son of the late Margaret Ann Pilkerton and the late Bernard Melvin Wood. He is survived by his wife, Sue Clarke Wood, and children Eric of California, MD, Kathy of Mechanicsville, MD, Andy of Owings, MD and Shari of Newburg, MD; his siblings Evelyn Arnold of Leonardtown, MD, Julie Ann Matthews of Hollywood, MD, Linda Reynolds, Melva Rita Buckler, Beverly Pelczar of Mechanicsville, MD and Margaret Mary Burch of Charlotte Hall, MD; and was the beloved Pop-Pop to eight grandchildren: Haley, Alyssa and Ryan Resico, Aiden and Natalie Wood, Sarah and Easton Wood and Eli Gillikin. In addition to his parents, Zach was preceded in death by his siblings Imogene Burroughs, Rae Garner, Joyce Hammett, Charles Wood, Richard Wood, Janice Long and Jacqueline Dalton.

Zach graduated from Chopticon High School and was drafted into the United States Army on August 5, 1969, honorably serving until August 4, 1971 having received the Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal. After military discharge he worked in construction from 1971 to 1978, then as a Civil Engineer for the DOD at Andrews Air Force Base from May 1978 until his retirement in March 2000. After retirement, Zach worked as a handyman/carpenter; building and remodeling homes for family and friends, cabinets, bird houses, furniture – you name it. He took pride in his work and loved to show it off. In addition to his woodwork, Zach enjoyed playing cards, going to the casino, fishing, dancing and telling dirty jokes. He was known for his storytelling and willingness do anything for anybody, which will be greatly missed.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Moose Lodge in Mechanicsville, MD on Monday March 4th at noon.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Zach’s memory to Hospice of Southern Maryland.