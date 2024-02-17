Sharyn Patricia Cole, 75, of Mechanicsville, MD, peacefully passed away on February 5, 2024, surrounded by loved ones. Sharyn was born on November 29, 1948, to Walter and Elizabeth McDonald in Jersey City, NJ.

After graduating from Suitland High School, she worked in the newspaper industry for over 30 years. She later became the circulation manager for the Journal Papers and Army Times for the Gannet Corporation. She enjoyed going to work every day and loved what she did for a living.

In 1967, she met her future husband, William Cole at Tony’s Pizzeria in Suitland. They fell in love and were married on November 22, 1968. They were later blessed with one child, Karen Cole who predeceased her mother.

Sharyn retired after over 30 years in the field. Sharyn was an animal lover but especially loved dogs.

Sharyn was predeceased by her parents, husband, daughter, and brother Daniel McDonald. She is survived by her brothers Bruce McDonald of Newburg, MD, Michael McDonald of Lorton, VA, Frederick McDonald of Jacksonville, FL, and Todd Parks of Cambridge, MD.

On Monday, February 19, 2024, the family will receive friends for the visitation from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A funeral service will be held the following day at the funeral home at 11:00 am officiated by Pastor James Bell. Interment will follow after the service at Charles Memorial Gardens, 26325 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.